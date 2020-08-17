Alice A. (Lieuwen) Bryant, 85, of Plymouth, Minnesota, formerly of Goodell, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Cornerstone Assisted Living in Plymouth, Minnesota.

Graveside service for Alice Bryant will be Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Amsterdam Cemetery in Goodell,

Iowa. Those planning to attend the graveside service are invited to bring a lawn chair. Those in attendance will be asked to

follow social distancing guidelines and encouraged to wear a face covering.

