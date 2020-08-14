Iowa State Announcing Fan Protocols at Jack Trice Stadium

AMES, Iowa – Jamie Pollard, Director of Athletic at Iowa State University, on Friday released information to fans on what is to be expected during football games this fall.

The letter, he sent out to cyclone fans, started by thanking everyone who spoke up about what they want to see.

“Thank you for all of the emails, letters, and calls the past several days. We appreciate your continued engagement with Cyclone Athletics. I’m writing to share several updates following the Big 12 President’s decision regarding fall sports.” – Jamie Pollard, Iowa State AD

Iowa State is scheduled to kick off on September 12th at home against Louisiana. Before that can take place, Iowa State says they’re working with campus officials to finalize a list of comprehensive COVID-19 mitigation measures. The following will be in place for fans this year:

Face Coverings – Face coverings will be required at ALL times for ALL individuals at the games. This includes suites, club sections, general seating, and the press tower.

Parking & Tailgating – Access to all parking lots will be available two hours before and after kickoff. There will be no tailgating allowed and RVs and buses will not be allowed to park in any university-owned parking lots. Donors who purchased an RV parking pass will automatically have their pass converted to a donor car parking lot. These measures are similar to our Big 12 peers.

– There will be no tent parties on stadium grounds, including tent row north of the stadium.

Limited Concessions – Concession operations will be limited to water and soda only (no food service). However, fans will be allowed to bring their own snacks (provided the items adhere to our current clear bag policy) into the stadium. Coolers will not be allowed inside the stadium.

Club Sections – There will be no food or alcohol service in the Jack Trice Club or the Sukup End Zone Club. Water and soda service will be available in those clubs.

In addition to these mitigation strategies, we continue to discuss capacity limits and are considering three options.

1. No Fans

Attendance would be limited to student-athletes’ families and friends.

2. Split Season

Allowing ticket holders to sit in their current seating location but limiting stadium capacity to 25%. This would require assigning each season ticket holder three of the six scheduled home games. We have already sold season tickets for 50% capacity, so by limiting capacity to 25% means each season ticket would include three games.

3. Full Season

Keep stadium capacity at 50% (the fans who have already purchased season tickets) but reseat the entire stadium, using each ticket holder’s Cyclone Club level and priority points, to create as much social distance between ticket holders as possible. Ticket holders would most likely not get their normal seat location but they would be able to attend all six games.

“It is our goal to provide the student-athletes and coaches the opportunity to play football games in a safe environment with the largest crowd possible. The safety of all participants, fans, and workers remains our top priority. That is the reason such thorough and comprehensive virus mitigation and capacity plans are being vetted.” – Jamie Pollard, Iowa State AD

The NCAA announced yesterday that they will not host fall championship this year. That doesn’t include football because the NCAA doesn’t governor the football championship.

College Basketball

Pollard also noted winter sports saying, “neither the NCAA nor the Big 12 have made any decision on winter sports. Those discussions will begin in the coming weeks. At this time, we believe those seasons would likely not start until Jan. 1, 2021.

KIOW is North Iowa’s home for the cyclones; you can catch all football and men’s basketball games on KIOW.

