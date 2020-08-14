Hometown Heroes Game Won’t Happen This Year

The 2020 global pandemic has another victim. It was announced yesterday that the 2nd Hometown Heroes Charity Police vs. Fire softball game in Forest City will have to wait until 2021.

“We will not be having the charity softball game this year, largely due to Covid-19. We will try again next year and hopefully improve upon the game from last year. Sorry everyone, and stay safe”. – Hometown Heroes on Facebook

During the first year of the event last year, organizers announced they raised over $5,000 to help our heroes. The nonprofit organization, Families of the Fallen, never stops in the battle to help as many heroes as possible. You can find their Facebook page here.