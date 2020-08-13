2022 Forest City Slugger Reese Moore Has Picked the University of Iowa

FOREST CITY, Iowa – No MOORE phone calls, please, he’s taken. One of the best players the State of Iowa has to offer for the Class of 2022, Reese Moore, has picked the University of Iowa.

The Forest City slugger, Moore, is the third Hawkeye commitment for the Class of 2022, joining a pair of athletes from the Badger State. Addison Ostrega, an outfielder from Turtle Lake, was the first. Brendon Strenke of Sun Prairie followed him; he is the Hawkeyes’ first pitching recruit. Why make the decision now? Because Iowa is Reese’s ‘dream school.’

Moore made his commitment almost a week ago via his Twitter account. “I’m extremely excited and proud to announce that I will be continuing my academic and baseball career at the University of Iowa. I would like to thank my family and coaches who have helped me along the way. #GoHawks”, Moore said in the tweet.

Reese has been a highly touted prospect for some time now, but this season was his state-wide coming out party. Even with the shortened season, Moore powered eight home runs, 35 RBI, batted .585, slugged 1.390, and his on-base percentage was .767.

Those numbers earned Reese his first selection to the Class 2A All-State team.

Moore says now that this process is over, he can continue to focus on growing his craft. The Ultimate goal for the young hitter is to play professional baseball. He says Iowa and coach Rick Heller give him the best opportunity to reach those goals.

Luckily for Indians fans, you don’t have to say goodbye just yet. Moore still has two more summers in the red and white before he trades it for black and gold. Moore says with a little hard work; these next two seasons could be pretty special.

Moore will eventually team up with Newman Catholic star middle infielder and pitcher Doug Taylor. Taylor was and still is the first Hawkeye recruit for the Class of 2023.