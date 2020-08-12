Hilda F. Greiman, 95, of Garner passed away Monday, August 10, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Unit in Mason City.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 A.M., Friday, August 14, 2020 at Zion Evangelical and Reformed Church in Garner with Rev. Brian Lund officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the Cataldo Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will be at Concord Township Cemetery in Garner.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 P.M., Thursday at Zion Evangelical Reformed Church and will resume one hour prior to services on Friday at the church. Masks are encouraged but not required. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice.

Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Hilda Florence Greiman, the daughter of J.L. “Lew” and Esther (Schuldt) Abele, was born November 2, 1924 on the family farm southwest of Garner. She was baptized and received her spiritual training at Liberty Methodist Church southwest of Garner where she accepted the Lord as her Savior. Hilda attended rural schools in Liberty Township and graduated from Garner High School in 1942 with a Normal Training Teaching Certificate. During high school, she was active in band and vocal. Hilda taught in the rural schools of Hancock County for three years. On December 28, 1944 she was married to Dale Greiman at Liberty Methodist Church. Together, they started farming on the homestead southwest of Garner where Dale was born. To this union five children were born. Hilda helped with the farming operation, as well as enjoyed gardening vegetables and beautiful flowers. In November of 1974, they moved into Garner when Dale’s health began declining.

Hilda loved music. She was active in numerous music ministries at Zion E & R Church including directing the senior choir and leading Sunday school and VBS music. She led many Bible studies and was a voracious reader. Hilda volunteered countless hours at many different organizations including 4-H and County and State Extension Councils. She also volunteered at Hospice of North Iowa for 15 years. She was a part of the ONO Homemakers Club, Garner Progressive Club and the Clear Lake Christian Women’s Club.

Above all, Hilda valued her faith and family. She always had time and love for her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Hilda is survived and lovingly remembered by her five children, Florence (Sid) Banwart of Scottsdale, AZ, Stan (Michele) Greiman of Garner, Susan Karrer of South Bend, IN, Glen (Terri) Greiman of Garner and Karen (Shawn) Zenor of Garner; her grandchildren, Ed (Cindy) Greiman of Garner, Angie (Dave) Homann of Pipestone, MN, Matt (Angie) Greiman of Goodell, Brandon (Libby) Stromer of West Des Moines, Heath (Tiffany) Greiman of Monroe City, MO, Ben (Tammy) Greiman of Griswold, Heidi (Brian) Konz of Garner, Kassi Zenor of Huxley, Mandy (Will) Stromer of Garner and Megan (Jon) Dodd of Garner; her great grandchildren, Taylor (Seth) Spronk, Josh and Reid Homann, Grace, Shelby and Jacob Greiman, Madelyn Stromer, Jess, Trace, Marah and Rance Greiman, Lydia and Gabbie Greiman, Dalton, Gage and Tye Konz, Blaine and Alexis Colman, Isabel and Evelyn Stromer and Sam, Brad and Chelsea Dodd; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dale in 1987; daughter-in-law, Wendy Greiman in 1985; sisters, Madeline in 1942 and Ruth in 2003; and brothers, Harold in 1998 and Harry in 2016.

