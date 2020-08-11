Worth County 4-H Receives $2,000 Grant for Community Gardens

Iowa State University Extension and Outreach of Worth County received a $2,000 grant for a 4-H Community Gardens. The grant is provided through Farm Credit Services of America’s (FCSAmerica) Working Here Fund.

The Working Here Fund grant will be used to purchase items for the community gardens. The gardens will be used by sixth grade students and community members who will learn about planting and harvesting vegetable gardens. The program will also offer educational workshops for students and community members.

Dennis Johnson, ISU extension and outreach believes the program is very popular.

The project will begin in the fall of 2020 with planting and gardening into the spring and summer of 2021. The program becomes very beneficial to the sixth graders who participate in it according to Johnson.

Students can then use their competition pieces at the Iowa State Fair.

Iowa State Extension and Outreach of Worth County is one of 50 organizations to receive a Working Here Fund grant in the second quarter of 2020. FCSAmerica awarded $96,200 during the latest grant cycle ending June 30, 2020.