Wheelin’ With Worth is Saturday

The Worth County Relay for Life is partnering with the Aristocrats Car Club for an event entitled Wheelin’ With Worth on Saturday. Worth County Relay for Life spokesperson Tracy McCoy says the two entities came together for the first time with some out of the box thinking as it pertains to the coronavirus pandemic.

McCoy says the car show will run from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm on Saturday afternoon.

A nice contingent of teams will participate each year.

KIOW will be providing crusin’ music for the event from 1 pm to 3 pm on Saturday afternoon. we encourage everyone to tune your radio to Mix 107.3 as you ride around Worth County on the day of the ride.