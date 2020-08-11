Condoleon Cosmetic Surgery Offers Mastectomy and Breast Reconstruction from Two Local Hospitals

Harry Condoleon, DO, will now offer specialized breast care for women who need a mastectomy/lumpectomy and breast reconstruction at both Hancock County Health System, located in Britt, and Kossuth Regional Health Center, in Algona.

“I am fortunate enough to have two exceptional health care systems that are equipped with state-of-the art surgery departments and experienced, highly-qualified staff,” said Dr. Condoleon, a surgeon with more than 20 years of experience in both general surgery and cosmetic surgery – breast augmentation-reconstruction.

About one in eight U.S. women (about 12%) will develop invasive breast cancer over the course of her lifetime according to breastcancer.org. In 2019, more than 250,000 new cases of invasive breast cancer were diagnosed, along with about 62,000 new cases of non-invasive breast cancer.

“From my own experience with breast cancer, I can say that having a local provider to trust throughout diagnosis and treatment is invaluable,” said Dar Elbert, KRHC’s CEO/CNO. “Having Dr. Condoleon perform my mastectomy, breast reconstruction, and follow up care was incredibly helpful to me as I progressed through my treatment plan.”

After a diagnosis of breast cancer, a mastectomy or lumpectomy – full or partial breast removal, respectively – may be recommended as part of your overall care plan. Women who have a mastectomy as part of their breast cancer treatment may choose breast reconstruction surgery to rebuild the shape and look of the breast.

“As Critical Access Hospitals, both HCHS and KRHC are able to provide very personalized care in incredibly safe and professional environments,” said Laura Zwiefel, HCHS’s CEO/CNO. “We feel fortunate to have someone of Dr. Condoleon’s caliber on staff and blessed to have the amazing staff to make everyone’s experience as comfortable as possible while producing successful outcomes for patients.”

Mastectomies, lumpectomies and breast reconstruction following those procedures is typically covered by most health insurance plans. It is recommended that you check with your health care plan to see if it is covered.

HCHS and KRHC are affiliated hospitals within the MercyOne statewide network.

For more information about Condoleon Cosmetic Surgery call HCHS at: 641-843-5123.