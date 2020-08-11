Belmond To Connect Trails to Mason City

Trail enthusiasts are looking forward to the construction of a trail between Mason City and Belmond. The nearly 20 mile bike and walking trail would be on an old railroad bed that connected the two cities. There are currently 6 1/2 miles of trail to develop in Wright County. Cerro Gordo County has developed their end of the trail leading down to Wright.

Eric Rector who is one of the individuals spearheading the trail development.

Trail projects such as these are common in smaller and mid size cities as recreational sites for area residents. According to Rector, the construction on the trail would not take long at all given that the railroad bed is already in place.

Wright County is looking to develop a trail system throughout the county serving all residents with a possible 75 mile route.

Those interested in making a donation to the project should contact the Wright County Conservation Department for more details.