Winnebago Board to Meet Tuesday

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday beginning at 9 am to first discuss policies toward the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently, only the Treasury Office is closed, but is taking appointments and handling most office work by phone or by mail. All other departments are open.

The board will review a resolution on the Northeast Iowa Local Workforce Area. The board will decide whether to support the proposed agreement or to table it for future discussion. Following the discussion and possible vote, the supervisors will discuss wind turbines, especially a proposed project near Lake Mills. There have been some concerns raised by residents over the possible construction of the turbines and supervisor Mike Stensrud will address the issue with the board.

As rain have effected area gravel roads, Winnebago County Secondary Roads Engineer Scott Meinders will approach the board to address these potential issues along with any current projects his department is working on or has awarded to an outside firm.

Drainage issues will also be addressed. At this time, there are no pending projects yet to be assigned to an engineer, but the board will hold a public hearing with residents along Drainage District 11’s Main Tile. The ditch needs to have an improvement where the line size needs to be increased from its current drainage capability. In order to get the project started, the county must make an easement purchase in order to widen the ditch. The board, the engineering firm assigned to the project, and the residents along the ditch must agree to the easement purchase.

the board will meet in the Supervisors Room of the Winnebago County Courthouse, however the public can call in to the meeting with comments or questions or follow the meeting on You Tube Call-in number: 641-591-6903, participant code: 149935. Those who wish to merely watch the proceedings can go to www.winnebagocountyiowa.gov/ streaming/