Monday Storms Take a Toll on Power Services

Storms that rolled through the area on Monday morning took their toll on electrical services according to Alliant Energy. Services were interrupted near Bancroft where two power outages took place. The company reported that 398 customers went without power because of the storms.

Further south near Ellsworth and Story City south to Huxley, 77 outages affecting 23,018 customers took place. Cedar Rapids was hit the worst as they experienced 141 outages leaving 106,722 customers without power.

Overall, Alliant Energy is reporting 497 outages. These affect 235,563 customers statewide.

Alliant Energy serves 971,636 customers.