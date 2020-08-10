Central and Eastern Iowa Hit Hard by Storms

A powerful storm system with recorded wind gusts of up to 99 miles an hour struck the state today, causing significant tree and property damage. Tens of thousands of Iowans lost power. The City of Ames announced at noon that power was out city-wide. Jim Turbes reports Boone also was hard hit.

Earlier this afternoon, Alliant Energy reported more than 115,000 of its customers were without power. MidAmerican Energy’s outage map shows nearly 98,000 of its customers were without power at 1 pm. Nearly 94,000 of those customers were in the Des Moines metro. The roof of the Des Moines Buccaneers Ice Hockey Area was damaged. Hockey lessons were underway inside the building at the time, but no kids were hurt.

The Department of Natural Resources is urging patrons of state parks to allow DNR workers to asses and clear out fallen trees and debris in central and eastern Iowa. Winds knocked down several trees and brush onto park roads and trails. No timetable was given when the parks could be fully useable.

Area state parks were not affected by the storm and remain open. Pilot Knob State Park did not sustain damage because the storms were gaining strength after they left the area and moved into central and eastern Iowa.