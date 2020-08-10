Crop Progress Report Shows Dry Conditions and Six Days of Fieldwork Last Week

Most of Iowa saw little to no rain as farmers had 6.4 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending August 9, 2020, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Fieldwork activities continue to be spraying, harvesting hay and grain movement.

Topsoil moisture condition rated 22% very short, 39% short, 38% adequate and 1% surplus. For the first time since the week ending September 17, 2017, the State’s topsoil moisture condition rated over half short to very short. Subsoil moisture condition rated 16% very short, 37% short, 46% adequate and 1% surplus. This was the first time since the week ending October 1, 2017, the State’s subsoil moisture condition rated over half short to very short.

Corn was 66% in the dough stage or beyond, 12 days ahead of the previous year and 5 days ahead of the 5- year average. Corn in dent stage reached 9%. That is over a week ahead of the previous year, but just 1 day ahead of average. Corn condition fell to 69% good to excellent. Soybeans were 94% blooming or beyond, 4 days ahead of average. Soybeans setting pods are 2 weeks ahead of last year and a week ahead of average at 83%. Soybean condition fell to 70% good to excellent. Oats harvested for grain was 94% complete, 6 days ahead of last year and 4 days ahead of the average.

Alfalfa hay second cutting was 94% complete, 5 days ahead of last year but equal to the 5-year average. The third cutting was 37% complete, 10 days ahead of the previous year but equal to average. Hay condition continued to decline at 60% good to excellent. Pasture condition fell to just 37% good to excellent.

The area weather summary looks like this for the month of August. So far, conditions have been cooler than normal in both the highs and lows for the month. The normal high is 81.1 degrees, but the average so far has been 77.7 degrees putting the area 3.4 degrees below normal for August. Average lows are lower than normal too with the average low at 55.8 degrees and the normal low around 61.3 degrees. That leaves the area 5.5 degrees cooler than normal.

As of Friday last week, the area received .95 inches of rain compared the normal for the month at 1.45 inches. This left the area right at a half inch below normal for the month.