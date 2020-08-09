SUNDAY TALK: Country Thunder Looks Forward to 2021

It was originally scheduled for mid June. Then it was rescheduled for Labor Day weekend. Now it is postponed until 2021 because of the pandemic concerns, but nothing will change in the original line up. In fact, more acts have been added to make next concert dates even more special. Country Thunder 2021 is expected to be one of the biggest concert dates in the history of the concert series in Forest City. Gary Krochuk of Country Thunder Iowa sat down with KIOW/ KHAM News Director A. J. Taylor and explained why the event has been moved again in our Sunday Talk.