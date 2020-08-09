Hy-Vee Wins Top Technology Company, Software Development Company of the Year Awards from Technology Association of Iowa

Hy-Vee, Inc. recently received top technology company and software development company of the year from the Technology Association of Iowa (TAI) during its annual Prometheus Awards virtual ceremony.

The most prestigious recognition for Iowa’s technology industry, The Prometheus Awards acknowledge individuals and companies impacting Iowa’s more than $10 billion technology industry. Hy-Vee was recognized for its employees’ talent and ability to uphold Iowa’s reputation as a top technology state.

At the virtual awards ceremony, Hy-Vee received the Workiva Large Technology Company of the Year award, which is presented to a technology or tech-enabled company with $10.1 million or more in 2019 revenue that has demonstrated exceptional innovation, vision, growth and skill, helping Iowa become recognized as the best technology state.

Additionally, Hy-Vee received the Software Development Company of the Year award, which recognizes innovation in software development of applications to solve strategic business challenges, guide business decisions or enhance productivity and efficiency for the organization and/or its end users. Hy-Vee’s award- winning solutions include mobile applications for Hy-Vee Aisles Online, a network to link family pharmacy accounts, technology to support Hy-Vee Aisles Online pick-up kiosks and an on-demand entertainment network called Helpful Smiles TV (HSTV).

“Technology is instrumental to both the daily operations and future opportunities for any retail company today. At Hy-Vee, we look for ways to use technology to make our customers’ lives easier, healthier and happier,” said Jessica Ringena, senior vice president and chief digital officer for Hy-Vee. “We have invested heavily in local tech talent in the state of Iowa for the last five years – growing our team of IT professionals to foster collaboration and innovation while finding helpful solutions for our customers.”

“The Technology Association of Iowa is a statewide, member-based organization that aims to unite Iowa’s technology community by connecting leaders, developing talent, driving public policy, and fostering diversity and inclusion,” said TAI President Brian Waller. “Hy-Vee is truly a company that has excelled in its use of technology and prioritizing the digital user experience.”