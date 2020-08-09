Forest City School Board to Meet Monday

The Forest City Community School Board will go into session on Monday evening to discuss several important matters before the students return on the 24th. The board will hear administrative reports from the Board President, school administrators, and Superintendent Darwin Lehmann.

The board will also deal with an open enrollment request from a student wishing to attend the district schools. This will be followed by personnel matters such as new contracts, adjustments on current contracts, resignations, unpaid leave requests, and any donations to the district.

The board will return to the issue of hiring a Level 2 Investigator and the board is expected to reach a decision on hiring.

After reviewing new board policies and voting on their passage, the board will handle some financial issues and review financial statements before adjourning for the evening.

The meeting will take place at 206 West School Street in Forest City.