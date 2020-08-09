COVID Ag Updates Will Focus on Resilience

The farming community is used to the stress that comes from the unpredictable and uncontrollable challenges that jeopardize their production and livelihood. Agricultural resilience is about equipping farmers with strategies and information that will enable them to absorb and recover from these stresses. Resilience is the ability to bounce back when things do not go as planned.

COVID Recovery Iowa, in collaboration with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, is hosting COVID Ag Updates: Focus on Resilience. These 60-minute weekly updates from agriculture specialists will be held Mondays from 7:30–8:30 p.m. The first 15–20 minutes will be informational, with the remaining time spent on answering questions.

To register, go to the upcoming events section at https://www.extension.iastate.edu/humansciences/farm-ranch-wellbeing. A Zoom program link will be e-mailed to registered participants prior to the program.

The schedule of speakers includes:

Aug. 10, Pat McGonegle, CEO, Iowa Pork Producers.

Aug. 17, Larry Tranel, ISU Extension and Outreach dairy specialist.

Aug. 24, Norlan Hinke, ISU Extension and Outreach farm finance specialist.

Aug. 31, Kristine Tidgren, ISU Extension and Outreach Center for Ag Law and Taxation.

Sept. 7, Melissa O’Rourke, ISU Extension and Outreach farm management specialist.

Sept. 14, Steve Johnson, ISU Extension and Outreach farm management specialist.

Sept. 21, David Baker, Beginning Farmer Center director.

Sept. 28, Madelyn Schultz, ISU Extension and Outreach Women in Ag Program manager.

Other resources

COVID Recovery Iowa offers a variety of services to anyone affected by the Coronavirus pandemic. Virtual counselors provide counseling, activities, and referral information and help find resources for any Iowan seeking personal support. Iowans of all ages may join groups online for activities and learn creative strategies for coping with the effects of the pandemic. COVID Recovery Iowa will announce upcoming programs on the website and via all social media to help Iowans build coping skills, resilience and emotional support. To request support, go to https://www.COVIDrecoveryiowa.org or contact the Iowa Concern Hotline at 515-447-1985 or the Iowa Warm Line at 1-855-775-9276.

Iowa Concern, offered by ISU Extension and Outreach, provides confidential access to stress counselors and an attorney for legal education, as well as information and referral services for a wide variety of topics. With a toll-free phone number, live chat capabilities and a website, Iowa Concern services are available 24 hours a day, seven days per week at no charge. To reach Iowa Concern, call 800-447-1985; language interpretation services are available. Or, visit the website, https://www.extension.iastate.edu/iowaconcern/, to live chat with a stress counselor one-on-one in a secure environment. Or, email an expert regarding legal, finance, stress, or crisis and disaster issues.