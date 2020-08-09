Big Bud’s Departure Date Announced

The date has been announced for Big Bud leaving Iowa! On August 28th, Big Bud will be loaded onto two semi tractor/trailers and head out for home in Montana.

Big Bud is a 900 plus horsepower beast with a 16 cylinder engine and can farm 3 acres per minute. He is 27′ long, 20′ wide, 14′ tall and comes with an 8′ tire diameter. This awesome monster holds 1000 gallons of fuel and weighs 130,000 lbs. It is the largest farm tractor in the world.

In July, Big Bud received new tires courtesy of Titan/Goodyear tires. The tractor is now ready to go back into the fields of Montana. Big Bud was at Heartland Museum for about 8 years, courtesy of the owners, Williams Brothers out of Montana.

Heartland Museum is open Monday – Saturday, 10 am – 4 pm, last admission at 2:00 pm. In addition to seeing Big Bud, visitors will also see street scenes, Alvina Seller’s Hat Parlor, teddy bears, and over 90 restored tractors and equipment. Over 40 horse drawn buggies, etc. and a lot of farm related equipment are part of the tour. Included is a one room schoolhouse, known as the school where the 4-H emblem was born. In addition, this year the museum erected a working windmill. It does not pump water, but the fans turn to catch the wind.

Contact the museum at 515-602-6000 for more information or www.heartlandmuseum.org.