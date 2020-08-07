Ryan Lee Takes Over as Jenkins’ Assistant for Waldorf Men’s Basketball

With the departure of Jimmy Dusharm as the assistant men’s basketball coach at Waldorf University, the school has announced Ryan Lee will take over that position.

This week, the announcement was made that the former Cornell College assistant, Lee, would assist 10th-year head coach Nigel Jenkins when the Warriors next take the court.

Lee is a 2007 graduate of the University of Iowa. He earned his bachelor’s degree in Health and Sport Studies with a concentration in Spanish.

His first coaching opportunity was in Alaska with the University of Alaska Fairbanks, an NCAA Division II program. He then coached at Iowa City, City High School for five years, then to San Diego, California, to help with the Sierra High School Conquistador program. Those coaching experiences led him back to Iowa and into the Rams program in Mount Vernon, Iowa.

The experience that coach Lee will bring to the Waldorf Warriors’ program goes beyond the hardwood. He brings recruiting experience that coach Jenkins says will be helpful.

Jenkins says that Lee has hit the ground running; he is calling the current Warriors players. Jenkins says it’s just as important to recruit the current players for Lee, then it will be to recruit high school athletes in the future.

Waldorf is coming off their best finish to a season in four-year school history. They were just one win away from the school’s first trip to the NAIA National Tournament. Waldorf is scheduled to tip-off vs. Dordt University in University Park, Ill, on October 23rd. Neither the NAIA nor the NSAA has made announcements on the winter sports season.