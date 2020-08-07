Norma Jean Mayland, 81, passed away on August 4, 2020 at the Wealshire of Bloomington, MN.

Memorial services will be held at 11:30 AM, Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at the First Baptist Church 18508 E Highway 9, Forest City, IA 50436 with Pastor Doug Snyder officiating.

A gathering of friends and family will be held at 10:00 AM prior to the services at the church. Following the services all are invited to join the family for lunch.

Burial of the ashes will be held on Sunday, August 16th at 12 PM at the St. Stephen Lutheran Church Memorial Gardens, 8400 France Ave S. Bloomington, MN 55431.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Jean Maylands’s memorial fund in care of the family that will be donated to the Alzheimer’s Association and the facility who cared for her the past several years.

Norma “Jean” Mayland was born on July 19, 1939 in Winnebago, Minnesota; she was the first born of Melvin and Mabel Stauffer.

Jean graduated from Winnebago High School in 1957 and was united in marriage to Marlin Mayland on January 11, 1958 at the First Baptist Church in Winnebago. Together, they had two daughters. They made their living farming and working at Winnebago Industries until she retired in 2006.

Jean’s interests were gardening, sewing, baking, cooking, making numerous porcelain dolls and spending time with loved ones. Mom and Dad would always put family first by attending their daughter’s activities and pushing things off, even when farming season was in full swing. This priority continued once grandchildren and great grandchildren arrived. Each had a special place in her heart; she would drop everything to spend time playing or helping them out. Grandma would sit on the floor play dolls, trucks or whatever play time brought to deepen the bond, with all of them, even marbles. She was a kid at heart during the holidays, especially at Christmas, with all her decorations and baked goods. She loved to make people laugh by making them special gifts or carefully selecting the perfect gift. Jean was a hard worker, willing to lend a hand when asked, always kind and caring to all. Later, when Jean lived at the Wealshire, staff often reported, “your mom always has a smile and positive attitude that brightens up the day”.

Jean is survived by her two daughters, Patsy Ackerman and husband Mike of Nevada, IA and Deborah Mayland-Poyzer and husband Greg of Bloomington, MN; grandchildren Collette and Brian Andreason, Shelby and Matt Myers, Dana Ackerman and fiancé Drew, and Christian Poyzer; great grandchildren Lillian and William Andreason, and Jaxson Myers; brother Larry Stauffer and wife Sue, sister in-law Linda Stauffer, sister in-law Verlene Benck, brother in-law Richard Mayland and wife Linda, brother in-law Jim Mayland and wife Bonnie, brother in-law Henry Mayland and wife Debbie, sister in-law Carol Mayland, sister in-law Karen Mayland; and many other nieces, nephews and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Marlin, her parents (Melvin and Mabel), brother (Elwin) and in-laws Hank and Clara (parents); Eddie, Bill and Wayne (brothers).