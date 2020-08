The Family Alliance for Veterans of America or FAVA will be holding a Float Drive By on today. Spokesperson Bar Ruiter stated that the event is a fundraiser to purchase items for homeless veterans and veterans that are about to be evicted.

Ruiter said that social distancing will be followed and explained the process for picking up a float(s).

The FAVA Float Drive By will be held today from 3 pm to 5 pm in the former Forest City Foods parking lot.