Charles E. ‘Chuck’ Myers, 49, of Clear Lake passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020 at his home in Clear Lake.

Funeral services for Chuck Myers will be held Monday, August 10, 2020 at 6:00 PM at the Surf Ballroom, 460 North Shore Drive in Clear Lake. Graveside services will be private.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the Surf Ballroom prior to the funeral service on Monday. Those in attendance are encouraged to wear a face covering and asked to practice social distancing.

