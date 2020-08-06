West Hancock Football Preview 2020

The West Hancock football team is set to put their 13-game win streak on the line when they open the 2020 football season against Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on August 28th. West Hancock is coming off their third state championship beating Grundy Center this past November for the Class A title.

The Eagles suffered severe losses on offense to graduation. The Eagles lost their top two rushers from a running game that rushed for over 5,000 yards. They also lost four of the five offensive linemen that blocked for them. The Eagles only completed 24 passes a year ago, but all 24 of those catches also graduated.

The Eagles defense will hurt without playmakers such as Tate Hagen, Chandler Redenius, and Josef Smith – among others – but will return the likes of Chase Kronemann, Mathew Francis, and Justin Ausborn; they accounted for 156.5 tackles last season.

Head Coach Mark Sanger

Coach Mark Sanger knows that the seniors and athletes on this year’s team could achieve good things. Sanger says he hopes athletes look at the greats of the program and strive to accomplish the ultimate goal.

Head Coach Mark Sanger

Camp started this week, and it’s been different as teams learn and adjust during the global pandemic. Sanger says they’re doing many things to keep athletes safe and keep on the field.

Head Coach Mark Sanger

The Eagles will have a target on their back this season. Sanger says he will be using that, along with the fact that most think the cupboards are dry, to challenge the kids.

Head Coach Mark Sanger

West Hancock will have part of their three-headed running monster back. Cole Kelly rushed for over 1,100 yards last season. The lone returning starter on the offensive line, Tanner Thompson, will also have to take on a significant leadership role with the new guys stepping in. The Eagles will also be looking for help from John Martinez, Mathew Francis, and Kane Zuehl.

Aug. 28 — vs. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

Sept. 4 — at Forest City – 13th meeting

Sept. 11 — vs. Bishop Garrigan, Algona

Sept. 18 — vs. St. Edmond, Fort Dodge

Sept. 25 — at Alta/Aurelia

Oct. 2 — vs. North Union

Oct. 9 — at Manson Northwest Webster

Our football previews continue on Tuesday as we preview the Lake Mills Bulldogs.