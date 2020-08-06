Lake Mills to Benefit From Vikings Table

Winnebago Industries and the Minnesota Vikings Foundation have gotten together to feed children in northern Iowa. The Vikings Table will make its way into Lake Mills at the Salem Lutheran Church on Thursday. Sam Jefson with Winnebago Industries credits the food distribution to a strong partnership with the Minnesota Vikings.

The Vikings Table focuses on distributing healthy meals to children with food insecurity and Winnebago Industries has a hand in helping out according to Jefson.

Most recently, the program made a stop in Forest City. Now it will go to Lake Mills. However the food truck itself will not be at the event in because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead Winnebago Industries employees with bring the food and help distribute it at the event.