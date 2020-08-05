Ora Mae Sommer, 86, of Cresco formerly of Forest City died Monday, August 3, 2020 at the Accura Care Center in Cresco, Iowa.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Schott Funeral Chapel, 505 North Clark St., Forest City, Iowa with Pastor Zech Anderson of Immanuel Lutheran Church officiating. A face covering will be mandated and social distance guidelines will be suggested.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services at the funeral home on Thursday.

Burial will be held in Madison Township Cemetery in Forest City, Iowa.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Ora Mae Sommers memorial fund in care of the family.