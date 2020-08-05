Iowa Girls Coaches Association Softball All-State Academic Team

August 5, 2020 Zarren Egesdal Local & State Sports, Sports 0

Area School

Other NCC/TIC

Academic All-State Softball 2020

Emily Hlas Adel DeSoto Minburn

Makenna Ross Albia 

Reagan Pellett Atlantic

Emma Fogarty Bishop Garrigan Catholic

Liz Meyer Bishop Heelan Catholic

Kennedy Bork Bishop Heelan Catholic

Kaylee Seitzer Bondurant-Farrar

Abby Spore Cedar Rapids Kennedy

Riley Bell Central Decatur

Bradlie Wilmes Clarinda

Janet Borchardt Clarksville 

Olivia Pasquariello Collins-Maxwell

Megan Carlson Colo-NESCO

Riley Hall Dallas Center-Grimes

Molly Cooney Dallas Center-Grimes

Molly McNeill East Union

Dalyn Wondra Fort Madison

Josie Kolbeck Gehlen Catholic 

Brianna Strohbehn Gladbrook-Reinbeck

Braden Liddick Glenwood

Taryn Bertini Glenwood

Natalee Lane Grand View Christian 

Tara Krull Hampton Dumont-CAL

Mia Graber Hillcrest Academy

Sarena Gerber Hillcrest Academy

Katelyn Groe Lake Mills

Victoria Michel Marquette Catholic

Halle Kilburg Marquette Catholic

Summer Brand Mount Vernon

Mandy Morrical Mount Vernon

Lily Castle Newman Catholic

Reagan Weinheimer Nodaway Valley

Hannah Bridgewater North Linn

Abby Flanagan North Linn

Melanie Bye Osage

Carly Lundry Pleasant Valley

Christin Hartman Pleasant Valley

Emily Berggren Roland-Story

ADVERTISEMENT