Iowa Girls Coaches Association Softball All-State Academic Team

Academic All-State Softball 2020
Emily Hlas Adel DeSoto Minburn
Makenna Ross Albia
Reagan Pellett Atlantic
Emma Fogarty Bishop Garrigan Catholic
Liz Meyer Bishop Heelan Catholic
Kennedy Bork Bishop Heelan Catholic
Kaylee Seitzer Bondurant-Farrar
Abby Spore Cedar Rapids Kennedy
Riley Bell Central Decatur
Bradlie Wilmes Clarinda
Janet Borchardt Clarksville
Olivia Pasquariello Collins-Maxwell
Megan Carlson Colo-NESCO
Riley Hall Dallas Center-Grimes
Molly Cooney Dallas Center-Grimes
Molly McNeill East Union
Dalyn Wondra Fort Madison
Josie Kolbeck Gehlen Catholic
Brianna Strohbehn Gladbrook-Reinbeck
Braden Liddick Glenwood
Taryn Bertini Glenwood
Natalee Lane Grand View Christian
Tara Krull Hampton Dumont-CAL
Mia Graber Hillcrest Academy
Sarena Gerber Hillcrest Academy
Katelyn Groe Lake Mills
Victoria Michel Marquette Catholic
Halle Kilburg Marquette Catholic
Summer Brand Mount Vernon
Mandy Morrical Mount Vernon
Lily Castle Newman Catholic
Reagan Weinheimer Nodaway Valley
Hannah Bridgewater North Linn
Abby Flanagan North Linn
Melanie Bye Osage
Carly Lundry Pleasant Valley
Christin Hartman Pleasant Valley
Emily Berggren Roland-Story