Former Warrior, Christensen, Inducted into IGHSAU Softball Hall of Fame

Former Waldorf softball pitcher Jodi Christensen was honored last week during the Iowa High School Girls State Softball Championships in Fort Dodge. Christensen – a North Polk High School graduate – along with Caitlin Wnek (Clear Creek- Amana), Erin Doud (Cedar Rapids Jefferson), and Jordan Gronewold (Carlisle), all were inducted into the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Softball Hall of Fame class of 2020.

Christensen dominated at North Polk before arriving in Forest City. She was a three-time all-state player, twice selected to the Class 1A 1st-team.

She made an immediate impact for Denny Gilbertson’s Warriors when arriving on campus. Her freshman year, she helped guide Waldorf to a school-best 55-11 record. They reached the NJCAA Division II National Tournament, where they finished third in the nation. That year, Christensen made 17 starts, recorded a 14-3 record, struck out 67 batters, and recorded a 1.78 ERA. She also helped with her bat; Christensen hit .379 and four extra-base hits. She was awarded as a member of the Honorable Mention All-Region team.

Her sophomore year didn’t go the way most of the nation thought it would. Despite missing the national championship game in 2000, Waldorf started the 2001 season ranked #1 in the country. The Warriors went 31-12-1 but missed the national tournament after falling in the Regional Championship game. That season, Christensen recorded 79 strikeouts in 111 ⅓ innings pitched. She made 18 starts compiling a 14-6 record, 11 complete games, and a 3.96 ERA.