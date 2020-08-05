California Transfer Set to Help Depleted West Hancock O-line

The decision to move to Iowa in the spring is starting to pay off for a former California lineman.

Last week, the California Interscholastic Federation announced that the football season would be pushed back to next year. They aren’t the only ones, though, as of Tuesday, there were nine states and Washington D.C. who have made the same difficult decision.

The announcements have sparked top high school football recruits such as Landon Nelson – a defensive back from California – and Domenic Virelli – an offensive lineman and long snapper – from Illions to transfer to Iowa. They aren’t the only ones, Tuesday it was reported but not yet confirmed that the top-rated senior player in Colorado, QB Jake Rubley, will transfer and play for West Des Moines Valley.

The defending Class A champions will also get some much-needed help on the offensive and defensive line. Alex Marks from Bakersfield, California, will play football this season at West Hancock.

Alex comes from CIF-Central Section football power, Garces Memorial High School. Graces have produced four former NFL players, Ken Ruettgers (Green Bay Packers lineman), Bob McCaffrey (Green Bay Packers center), Joe Hernandez (Washington Football Team), and Mike Ariey (Green Bay Packers lineman). The school is also the former home of a two-time Super Bowl winning defensive coordinator, Greg Robinson. With all those big names, the school has won ten valley titles: 1953, 1971, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1988, 1996, 2002, 2006, and 2012. They were runners-up in 1968, 1969, 1991, 1995, 1999, 2011, and 2013.

The Eagles will need to replace four of five blockers from last year’s bulldozer that helped West Hancock runners to 5,312 yards.

West Hancock will start their 2020 football season on August 28th vs. county rival Garner-Hayfield-Ventura.

Check back tomorrow for our first of six football previews. West Hancock will be the first team we take a look at.