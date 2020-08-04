Winnebago County Supervisors Have a Short Agenda Today

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will have a somewhat short agenda to deal with today when they meet in the Supervisors Room of the Winnebago County Courthouse. Discussion will once again be had regarding the county policies on COVID-19 and if some of them should be lifted or further restricted. The board will hear form any concerned employee in the county and make any necessary recommendations or changes to the policies.

Supervisor Mike Stensrud will once again address the board on a proposed windmill project near Lake Mills. The issue has been on previous agendas and Stensrud wants to revisit the issue again with his fellow supervisors.

The Winnebago County Treasurer, Julie Swenson must make a required visit to the board regarding tax sales. Governor Reynolds made a series of proclamations that have effected property taxes within the county. When property taxes become delinquent for a set period of time, the property can be put up for tax sale. Since the pandemic struck, holding one of those sales has become problematic. Swenson explained why she must appear before the supervisors to discuss the matter.

The board will also look at all secondary road projects and maintenance issues, then turn its attention to any outstanding drainage issues before adjourning for the day. The meeting will take place beginning at 9 am on Tuesday.