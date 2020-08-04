Local Habitat Home Is Completed and Celebrated

Habitat for Humanity of North Central Iowa celebrated the completion of their 51st Habitat house in north Iowa, located at 1080 Grove Avenue in Garner, IA. A small outside gathering was held on Thursday, July 30, 2020 for the friends and family of new homeowner, Mara Bierbrodt-Gayken and her children, as well as the Habitat Board of Directors, key volunteers, and staff. Guests toured the home in small groups and shared a house blessing for the family.

This home was sponsored by the sales generated in the ReStore, as well as generous donations from the City of Garner, Winnebago Industries, Iowa Mold Tooling, Midwest Construction, Crown Point Builders, and Grieman Construction.

“We are extremely proud that through the donations and shoppers at the ReStore we are able to sponsor another home.” said Brian Lewerke, ReStore Manager.

The Habitat ReStore sells new and gently-used home improvement items as well as items like furniture, housewares, tools, appliances, sporting goods, exercise equipment, and paint. The merchandise is donated by local individuals and businesses, and is available for purchase at discounted prices by the public at the ReStore location at 517 First Street NW in Mason City. The store is open every Tuesday through Friday 8:30am to 5:30pm, and Saturday 9:00am to 4:00pm.

The Bierbrodt-Gayken family has completed their required hours of “sweat equity” to build the house, and they are excited to move into the home at the beginning of August. Mara works as a Job Developer at 43 North Iowa and has five children ranging from 5 to 14 years old.