Jeanette W. (Prideaux) Den Hartog, 90, of Oskaloosa and formerly of Clarion, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Mahaska Health in Oskaloosa.

Memorial services for Jeanette Den Hartog will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 11:00 AM at First United Methodist Church, 201 3rd Avenue North East in Clarion, with Pastor Mike Gudka officiating. Burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Clarion.

Visitation for Jeanette Den Hartog will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday, August 15, 2020.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Home

1801 Central Avenue East

Clarion, Iowa 50525

515-532-2233