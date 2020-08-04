Hancock County Health System Offers COVID-19 Drive Up Testing

Hancock County Health System (HCHS) has become proactive in the fight against the pandemic by offering COVID-19 testing to area residents on a drive thru basis. The identification of an infected person is the first step in preventing the spread of the disease so the hospital is currently offering drive thru testing at the Britt location and will be offering it shortly in Garner.

Hancock County Emergency Management Coordinator Andy Buffington is very pleased by this local development.

Hancock County Public Health Director Chelcee Schleuger explained that the process to get tested is simple.

The testing program is obviously set up for those who have the symptoms such as trouble breathing, fever or chills, fatigue, persistent pressure in the chest, blush lips or face, inability to wake or stay awake, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, cough, and headache.

Those who think they may have COVID-19, but do not have an appointment can be accommodated according to Scheulger.

The testing process is simple and quick.