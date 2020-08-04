Country Thunder 2020 Will Be Bigger in 2021

Fans may have to wait a year, but the wait will be worth it as Country Thunder 2020 has been officially postponed until 2021. Country Thunder’s Gerry Krochak stated that the postponement was due to a number of factors.

Krochak stated that he and the entire Country Thunder organization felt disappointed about the postponement but are looking forward to next year.

The concerts were originally scheduled for mid-June, but because of the pandemic, were rescheduled for Labor Day weekend. Now, because pandemic continues on with cases on the increase in the state and Minnesota not to mention surrounding states and those across the nation, the concerts have been moved back again for safety reasons.

The line up for 2020 will return for next year including Lynyrd Skynyrd who are continuing their 50th anniversary into year fifty one. Kane Brown will return along with Old Dominion, Clay Walker, and Lonestar. Morgan Wallen has been added to the lineup for next year and the list continues to grow.

All ticketing options will be automatically honored for the rescheduled 2021 dates. Ticket holders will recieve additional information via email on Friday, August 14th.