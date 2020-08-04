Country Thunder 2020 Postponed Until 2021

The biggest summer party in Iowa is set to be even sweeter in 2021. Following its inevitable postponement, plans are already well underway to make Country Thunder Iowa next summer’s must-see event.

The much anticipated Lynyrd Skynyrd will be picking up right where its 50th Anniversary Last Of The Street Survivors Farewell Tour left off. These fan favorites, and prolific southern rock megastars will be worth the wait in Sweet Home Iowa . . . and then some.

Emerging superstar, Morgan Wallen, has only added to what is quickly becoming one of the best festival lineups in America for summer 2021. As a co-headline act beside legendary Skynyrd, Wallen will ensure that Sunday night will be an epic night for music fans. His debut album, If I Know Me, yielded three consecutive No. 1 singles— “Up Down,” “Whiskey Glasses,” and “Chasin’ You.” The multi-platinum artist is on fire and will light up the stage with these hits plus more fan favorites including current single “More Than My Hometown,” “This Bar,” and “Heartless.”

The re-signing of Kane Brown was also huge for the Country Thunder debut in the Hawkeye State: The Chattanooga native has enjoyed an outstanding year on the strength of six top-5 singles, including three No, 1s. His latest infectious collaborative single, Be Like That, with influences of rock and R&B illustrate the diversity of his music. The Iowa faithful will party all night long to this smash hit along with the rest of his catchy catalogue.

Old Dominion jumped at the opportunity to return in 2021, and fans will be the beneficiaries. One of the top live acts in the genre, Old Dominion is riding high on the strength of two blockbuster albums and a whopping seven No. 1 singles, including its latest, One Man Band.

A couple of other early announcements will also bring smiles to fans who already purchased tickets to CT Iowa. Clay Walker and Lonestar are a formidable pair of country legends who have stood the test of time. Each brings a plethora of hits to some incredibly energetic live performances.

An always-stellar supporting cast will be announced as further details become available.

All ticketing options will be automatically honored for the rescheduled 2021 dates – fans do not have to do a thing. Ticket holders will receive additional information via email on Friday, August 14th.