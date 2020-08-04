Coronavirus Cases Are On the Increase Locally

The number of coronavirus cases continues to increase across the local area, as well as the state. Winnebago and Hancock County Emergency Management Coordinator Andy Buffington has the latest numbers.

Buffington says with the schools set to resume classes later this month, an emphasis is on the Return to Learn options and says specifics will be based on a 14 day rolling percentage rate.

Buffington further explains what that will look like.

Buffington says there are a number of exciting developments on the horizon with regard to potential COVID-19 vaccines.