Christopher “Chris” J. Bell, 32, of Dows passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at his home in Dows.
Funeral service for Chris will be held Friday, August 7, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Dows Community Center, 119 East Ellsworth
Street, Dows, Iowa with Pastor Bruce Greene officiating. Interment will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery, Dows.
The visitation for Chris will be held Friday, August 7, 2020 beginning at 11:00 AM at the Dows Community Center.
