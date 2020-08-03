Forest City Schools Continue to Make Preparations

Classes at area schools are still on schedule to open by the 24th and with them come a number of preparations in order to comply with state regulations. Some schools like Belmond-Klemme Community Schools will require students to wear masks because of the number of COVID-19 cases in the county. Still others are strongly encouraging their student base and staff to wear masks as purely a preventative measure.

Forest City Community Schools have decided to space students out in the classroom for social distancing purposes. Forest City Community Schools Superintendent Darwin Lehmann believes that under the circumstances, it is the right thing to do.

There is the concern that possibly the school may need more teachers in order to accommodate smaller class sizes, however Lehmann says they only need substitute teachers.

The purpose is to make sure that if teachers and staff become ill for any reason, the district is ready with a core of substitute teachers who would be ready to fill in.

The district is making final preparations to begin to accept students into the classroom on August 24th.