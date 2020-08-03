David K. Linquist age 65, of Lake Mills, died unexpectedly on Friday, July 31, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, August 7 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Mittelstadt Funeral Home, 902 East Main Street in Lake Mills. During the visitation Friday, there will be a brief prayer service at 6:30 PM led by Mr. Kermit Singelstad followed with a time for family and friends to share memories of Dave. The use of face coverings and social distancing is recommended.

David Kenneth Linquist was born on March 30, 1955 in Albert Lea, Minnesota to parents Bernard and Marjorie (Thompson) Linquist. Dave was baptized and confirmed at First Lutheran Church in Albert Lea, and he attended school in Albert Lea and Forest City, Iowa.

Dave was a man who loved his family fiercely, he enjoyed celebrating the simple things in life, and was the kind of guy people felt like they knew for years.

It was family that introduced David to Alyson Andersen, and the two were married on August 6, 1988 in Yankton, SD. They spent time delivering motorhomes, which allowed them to see the country, until they both were hired at Fleetguard/Cummins Filtration in Lake Mills.

After years of trying for a baby to start their family, Dave and Aly were blessed with three children in 1999. Duane, Ashley and Tiffani were officially adopted by Dave and Aly on April 21, 2000. For David, taking weekend trips with Alyson and the kids camping, hiking, fishing, or biking were some of the greatest memories ever made. In addition to places like Duluth and Lanesboro, MN, they were the recipients of a Disney World vacation from the Make A Wish program when Duane was recovering from cancer.

Not only were his wife and kids important to him, but Dave’s extended family-sister, nieces and nephews (and greats)-have always been extremely close. Many look at Dave as more of a father figure than an uncle.

At home, he could be found working in the garden, fixing stuff, wood-working, or spending time with the dogs Maynard and Hattie. David’s love and knowledge of music will be remembered for generations to come. No one could play the dashboard keyboard quite like Dave!

He will be missed and remembered by his wife Alyson of Lake Mills; three children Duane (fiancée Kelsey Langfald) Linquist, Ashley (Josh Olson) Linquist, and Tiffani (Anthony) Rognes, all of Lake Mills; three grandchildren, Eion, Dani “cupcake” and Jax; a sister Barb (Harlan) Mehrer of Yankton, SD; an aunt Shirley Larson of Albert Lea; an uncle Lawrence

“Lars” Thompson of Albert Lea; and way too many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews to list. You all know how much you meant to Uncle Dave.

He was preceded in death by his parents Bernard and Marjorie; three siblings Sandra (Richard) Peterson, Gerald Linquist and Randall Linquist; two nephews Troy Peterson and Anthony Bergland; and three grandchildren through miscarriage who are now Angels in Heaven with Grandpa.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at:

www.schottfuneralhomes.com

641-592-0221