Swine Building Maintenance the Topic of Online Webinar Series

The overall profitability of a livestock production operation greatly depends on the age of the buildings.

“Maintenance of the buildings is critical for their continued use. Techniques that can help improve the usable life of roofs, concrete, slats and trusses need to be considered and implemented,” notes Kapil Arora, agricultural engineering specialist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.

ISU Extension and Outreach is joining industry partners to offer a five-part webinar series on the maintenance issues faced by facility managers and maintenance crews. The sessions are geared toward livestock producers, livestock building owners and contractors, facility managers, maintenance crew members, engineers, designers and others interested in swine building maintenance.

Aug. 19 – It Is Your Concrete Pit as Well.

Aug. 21 – Maintenance of Concrete Pits and What to Look For.

Aug. 24 – Gable End Attic Air Intakes for Roof and Moisture Management.

Aug. 26 – General Maintenance Tips for Swine Buildings.

Aug. 28 – Building Truss Management.

Each session is offered from 1-2 p.m. CDT by Zoom videoconference.

Sessions will discuss concrete pit maintenance and construction, truss management, roof and moisture management and other repair and maintenance issues that can help protect the building and extend its life.

Participants also will learn about unique ways to allow clean air into the attic space and minimize pit-ventilated gases from entering the attic during periods of minimum ventilation during winter months, helping to reduce roof corrosion. Ways to maintain concrete slats including their repair, to help enhance their usable life, will also be discussed.

The series is offered in collaboration with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and sponsored by Ag Property Solutions, AgVICE, Hills Bank, Hog Slat, Iowa Pork Producers Association, Marcus Lumber and Pinnacle.

Registration is $20 and includes all five sessions. Advance registration is required to participate and must be completed by midnight, Aug. 17. Payment is online with credit card only.

Online registration and additional information is available at www.aep.iastate.edu/building. For questions, contact ANR Program Services at anr@iastate.edu, or contact your regional Iowa State University Extension and Outreach agricultural engineering field specialist.