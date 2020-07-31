American College of Physicians Call for Masking Everyone

The continual debate on masking has now taken a new twist. The American College of Physicians are now calling for everyone to mask up as pandemic cases increase in Iowa. Masking has become a strong deterrent in the spread of the disease by prevent the passing of COviD-19 from one individual to another. The College issued a statement to Governor Kim Reynolds office on the matter.

The impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic has been extraordinary, and the rate of infection is once again climbing rapidly in the state of Iowa. The impact on individual Iowans, businesses, and the economy is undeniable.

In response, the Iowa Chapter of the American College of Physicians supports and strongly recommends wearing surgical or cloth masks in community settings when physical distancing is not possible and believes that authorities should include masking as a component of a comprehensive public health strategy to prevent and contain the spread of COVID-19. The comprehensive public health strategy should include masking, good hand hygiene, approved disinfection practices, social distancing where possible, and an effective testing strategy that is adequately resourced and designed to provide prompt and timely testing for all for whom testing is indicated.

As advocates for the public health, we strongly support this comprehensive approach to slowing the rate of spread of COVID-19 in our communities.

Already several area school districts and businesses have decided to mask up everyone who enters their facilities. Belmond-Klemme Community Schools have mandated that anyone on premises must wear a mask. Dollar General stores across the area have also pressed customers to follow the procedure. Hy-Vee has also strongly asked customers to mask and have mandated employees do the same.

Both MercyOne and Hancock County Health Systems are requiring visitors and patients to mask while on their premises.