Forest City Schools Push Back Start Date

Forest City Community Schools have pushed back the start date for the 2020-21 academic year. Because of recent developments with COVID-19 and guidelines from the state, the need to push back the start date became necessary according to Forest City Schools Superintendent Darwin Lehmann.

With this change and new guidelines, the district had to reconsider opening the doors in the middle of August.

The school district will have to analyze the recommendations thoroughly and make adjustments. This would also mean that the district could set a tentative date on the fall start up. Once those items are addressed, the school would contact everyone on the districts intentions.

If the board does approve the later start date, parents, teachers, and students will all be notified of the new date officially. However, there are some key dates that parents must make note of according to Lehmann.

Lehmann stressed that it is imperative that parents stay in contact with the district and inform the district if there are any illnesses the student is suffering from.