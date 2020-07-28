Margaret B. Nesje, 96 age of Lake Mills, formerly of Scarville, Iowa died on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City, Iowa.

A private funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Mittelstadt Funeral Home, 902 East Main Street in Lake Mills with Pastor Kevin Olson officiating. Burial will be in the Bethel Lutheran Cemetery, 49824 180th Ave, Scarville, IA.

Visitation for Margaret will be Friday, July 31, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Mittelstadt Funeral Home. The visitation is open to the public, but please adhere to current COVID provisions for everyone’s well-being. Face coverings are required, and social distancing guidelines are recommended.

Margaret Burlette (Bendickson) Nesje was born on July 24, 1923 on a farm East of Scarville, Iowa to parents Melvin and Hilda (Bakke) Bendickson. She graduated from Scarville High School.

On September 1, 1944 she married Nels C. Nesje, and they were blessed with three children: Robert, DeLores and Marlene. Margaret worked at Fleetguard Industries for 29 years.

She enjoyed bowling and was active in bowling leagues with Nels for many years. Her love of music led her to play piano and organ for over 60 years. She once said she provided music for over 200 funerals and 100 weddings in various churches over the years. She had been an active member of Bethel Church in Vinje, teaching Sunday school, directing the choirs and providing music for the services for many years.

Survivors include her two daughters and their families, DeLores (Marty) Hacker of Twin Lakes, MN, their three children MeLissa Hacker, Allen Hacker and Anthony (Jessica) Hacker, and their two children, Patyn & Oliver Hacker; and Marlene (Jeff) Hermanson of Lake Mills, IA, their four children Chelsey (Nathan) Ostrander and their two children, Hayden & Callen Ostrander, Zach Hermanson, Tyrell Hermanson and Tel Hermanson; along with many extended relatives and friends.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, husband Nels, son Robert, and a brother and sister-in-law, Donald & Joan Bendickson.

Margaret’s greatest love was her organ and piano playing, and we know it broke her heart when she had to stop. Now she is playing for everyone in Heaven!

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at:

www.schottfuneralhomes.com

641-592-0221