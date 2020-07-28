Hancock County District Fair 2020 Begins Today

Organizers for the Hancock County District Fair say that the event is on and it begins today. Hancock County Fair Board Chairman Randy Hiscocks assures everyone that everything is on schedule for this year.

The fair is getting ready to hold poultry and rabbit check ins along with swine weigh-ins today. The Open Swine Show will take place in the show ring at 4pm. The Scott Amusements Carnival Show opens at 5pm today followed by the IMCA Dirt Knights Tour beginning at 7:30 pm.

Wednesday will have a number of 4H and FFA exhibits and shows. Lew’s Comedy Circus will begin at 3 pm and the Outlaw Tractor and Truck Pull begins at 6:30 pm in the Grandstand.

Video streaming of some of the events can be found by clicking on the Hancock County District Fair tab at the top of the page.