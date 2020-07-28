COVID-19 Cases Rise in Hancock and Winnebago Counties

Despite efforts to try and quell COVID-19, the number of individuals in the area who are contracting the disease are on the increase. The latest numbers for the area are not showing signs of slowing down or lowering at this point which is concerning to area health professionals.

Winnebago and Hancock County Emergency Management Coordinator Andy Buffington has the latest information and statistics.

Most of the concern has been focused on the high risk age group or senior citizens, however Buffington revealed that is not really the reason for the increase in cases locally.

Buffington still encourages everyone to wash their hands, wear masks, remain socially distant.

Testing continues to be done in the area and those who feel ill should contact their health professional as soon as possible.