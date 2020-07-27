Worth Board to Meet with DD 22 Landowners

The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet this morning beginning at 8:30 am to discuss the current state of secondary roads with the County Engineer Richard Blumm. Road maintenance will be the major point discussed along with road repairs and projects. the board will also discuss with Blumm about if there should be private tile in ditches.

The board will also address drainage issues and address any claims. This will all be reviewed before a Landowner Meeting that is scheduled to begin at 10 am. Landowners from Drainage District 22 Lateral 10/10B are invited to attend to learn about the need for cleaning and repairs to the lateral. Interested individuals can join by Zoom Meeting Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87653275638.

Jason Petersburg will address the board on the current subdivision work being done at I-35 and Highway 105. Ground has been broken at the site and work continues now through the summer.