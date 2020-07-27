Northwood to Host Farmland Leasing Program

Iowa State University Extension and Outreach in Worth County is hosting a free farmland leasing meeting on August 6th at 9:30 A.M. to address questions that landowners, tenants, or other interested individuals have about farmland leasing. This meeting will provide a safe social distancing arrangement (six feet) and for those wanting to participate virtually they may join a teleconference call-in at no cost. They would simply make a phone call at 9:25 A.M. to 641-591-6903 and enter a participant code # 971245 to join an Audio Conference where they would be able to listen to the Farmland Leasing program that is being presented by Farm Management Specialist, Kelvin Leibold. May call from home or cell phone to connect and listen to the talk.

The meeting will be held at the Worth County Extension Office Community Room located at 1206 3rd Avenue North in Northwood at the Fairgrounds. Similar meetings are being held across Iowa. Other locations can be found by contacting the Worth County Extension Office or the ISUEO website at www.extension.iastate.edu/agdm/info/. According to Worth County Iowa Extension and Outreach Specialist Dennis Johnson, attendees will gain an understanding of current cash rental rate surveys.

The seminar will also look at factors driving next year’s rents such as market trends, tariffs and the new Farm Bill. They will also learn about factors affecting land values and the results of farmland value surveys. Cash rental rates change from year to year according to Johnson.

A 100-page workbook can be purchased that includes land leasing information such as surveys, sample written lease agreement and termination forms, and many other publications.

For more information please call Dennis Johnson, Extension Education Specialist at the Worth County Extension and Outreach office at 641-324-1531 or E-Mail him at djohn@iastate.edu