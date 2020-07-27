Max Burt Lifts Newman Catholic into the Semifinals

The Newman Catholic Knights are back in the semifinals for the 13th straight year. The last time Newman missed the semifinals was in 2007 when they missed the tournament all together. The last time Newman made the tournament but not the semifinals was in 2006 when they lost 3-2 to Gehlen Catholic.

Fresham Max Burt had a two-run double off the left field wall, part of a four-run sixth inning for the three-time defending class 1A champs. The sixth seeded Knights rallied for a 6-5 win over third seeded Council Bluffs St. Albert in a 1A quarterfinal Saturday in Des Moines.

MAX BURT

Burt opened the scoring in the top of the first with a solo homer to left.

MAX BURT

Burt also got the save on the mound as the Knights kept alive their bid for a fourth consecutive title.

Newman will now turn their focus to second seeded Remsen St. Marys, who was the only higher seed to win the quarterfinals. The Knights and Hawks last met in the 2017 semifinals, Newman came out on top 2-0. The two will play in the second of two 1A semifinals at 1:30 PM on Thursday in Des Moines. The first semifinal pits #8 Kingsley-Pierson vs #5 Don Bosco, first pitch of that game is set for 10:30 AM Thursday.