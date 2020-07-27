Hancock County Board to Review Road Closures and Drainage

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet this morning beginning at 9 am in the Hancock County Courthouse. The meeting will begin with a discussion on mental health services in the county and if they are at the standard satisfactory to the board and the county. Hancock County remains in the County Social Services mental health region which was a 19 county region. The board may review a wide range of topics in this area to see if they are adequately addressed.

Due to a lack of sufficient wiring, Brad Leckrone with Next Generation Technologies will go before the board to discuss and possibly help the board revise the IT budget for wiring.

After completing the annual allowance and disallowance of Homestead and Military Credit Applications, the board will have turned its attention to the continuing work on Drainage District #1 and 2 Open Ditch Repair. Kent Rode of Bolton and Menk Engineering will submit an engineering report on a repair of an open ditch in the district.