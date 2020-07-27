Frances I. Smith, 83 of Forest City, Iowa died Sunday, July 26, 2020 at the MercyOne Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City.

Private Family Funeral Services are to be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Schott Funeral Chapel, 505 North Clark St. Forest City, Iowa 50436.

A private family burial will be held in Oakland Cemetery in Forest City.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Frances Smith memorial fund in care of the family.

