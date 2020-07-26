Winnebago Historical Society Launches Online Newspaper Archive

The Winnebago Historical Society recently launched Project: Read All About It. It is an initiative to get local newspaper archives online. Riley Lewis was appointed as the point person for the project that began last fall.

Lewis believes that people were very receptive to the project as donations began to pour in.

Lewis says that they were amazed by the sheer volume of information.

He explained how best to navigate this free source of information.

